Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IFB Agro Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 452.10 crore, up 48.16% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IFB Agro Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 452.10 crore in September 2020 up 48.16% from Rs. 305.14 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.68 crore in September 2020 up 17.25% from Rs. 14.22 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.12 crore in September 2020 up 2.35% from Rs. 22.59 crore in September 2019.

IFB Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 17.80 in September 2020 from Rs. 15.18 in September 2019.

IFB Agro shares closed at 336.35 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 10.15% returns over the last 6 months and -21.10% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations452.10209.68305.14
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations452.10209.68305.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials104.4135.50176.75
Purchase of Traded Goods34.5927.4071.82
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.527.85-21.38
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.8610.6711.88
Depreciation3.713.634.42
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses282.66130.4945.68
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.40-5.8615.97
Other Income3.024.042.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.41-1.8218.17
Interest0.060.030.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.35-1.8517.33
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax19.35-1.8517.33
Tax2.67-0.153.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.68-1.7014.22
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.68-1.7014.22
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.68-1.7014.22
Equity Share Capital9.379.379.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS17.80-1.8215.18
Diluted EPS17.80-1.8215.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS17.80-1.8215.18
Diluted EPS17.80-1.8215.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 04:22 pm

tags #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #IFB Agro #IFB Agro Industries #Results

