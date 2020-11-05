IFB Agro Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 452.10 crore, up 48.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 452.10 crore in September 2020 up 48.16% from Rs. 305.14 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.68 crore in September 2020 up 17.25% from Rs. 14.22 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.12 crore in September 2020 up 2.35% from Rs. 22.59 crore in September 2019.

IFB Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 17.80 in September 2020 from Rs. 15.18 in September 2019.

IFB Agro shares closed at 336.35 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 10.15% returns over the last 6 months and -21.10% over the last 12 months.