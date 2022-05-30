 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

IFB Agro Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 227.93 crore, down 58.52% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:37 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IFB Agro Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 227.93 crore in March 2022 down 58.52% from Rs. 549.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.56 crore in March 2022 down 13.08% from Rs. 14.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.70 crore in March 2022 up 10.57% from Rs. 20.53 crore in March 2021.

IFB Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.42 in March 2021.

IFB Agro shares closed at 566.15 on May 27, 2022 (NSE)

IFB Agro Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 227.93 632.06 549.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 227.93 632.06 549.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 99.06 131.34 91.70
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.13 13.65 24.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 23.79 25.51 10.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.19 13.79 10.80
Depreciation 5.51 4.28 3.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 56.90 437.08 395.43
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.35 6.41 13.32
Other Income 4.84 3.45 3.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.19 9.86 16.79
Interest 0.42 0.16 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.77 9.70 16.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.77 9.70 16.75
Tax 4.21 1.11 2.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.56 8.59 14.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.56 8.59 14.45
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.56 8.59 14.45
Equity Share Capital 9.37 9.37 9.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.43 9.17 15.42
Diluted EPS 13.43 9.17 15.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.43 9.17 15.42
Diluted EPS 13.43 9.17 15.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #IFB Agro #IFB Agro Industries #Results
first published: May 30, 2022 07:34 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.