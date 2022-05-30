IFB Agro Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 227.93 crore, down 58.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 227.93 crore in March 2022 down 58.52% from Rs. 549.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.56 crore in March 2022 down 13.08% from Rs. 14.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.70 crore in March 2022 up 10.57% from Rs. 20.53 crore in March 2021.

IFB Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.42 in March 2021.

IFB Agro shares closed at 566.15 on May 27, 2022 (NSE)