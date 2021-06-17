IFB Agro Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 549.46 crore, up 26.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 549.46 crore in March 2021 up 26.91% from Rs. 432.96 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.45 crore in March 2021 up 1411.85% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.53 crore in March 2021 up 1246.93% from Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2020.

IFB Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 15.42 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.18 in March 2020.

IFB Agro shares closed at 537.95 on June 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given -3.52% returns over the last 6 months and 87.70% over the last 12 months.