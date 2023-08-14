English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    IFB Agro Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 231.86 crore, down 30.51% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:58 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IFB Agro Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 231.86 crore in June 2023 down 30.51% from Rs. 333.68 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2023 down 87.07% from Rs. 14.70 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.17 crore in June 2023 down 74.72% from Rs. 24.41 crore in June 2022.

    IFB Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 15.69 in June 2022.

    IFB Agro shares closed at 545.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.78% returns over the last 6 months and -5.79% over the last 12 months.

    IFB Agro Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations231.86226.11333.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations231.86226.11333.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials131.0687.09213.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods87.3426.91106.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-64.3932.57-80.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.4613.8215.97
    Depreciation4.794.744.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses61.0149.2758.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.4111.7115.81
    Other Income4.794.964.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.3816.6719.82
    Interest0.390.490.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.9916.1819.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.9916.1819.41
    Tax-0.916.024.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.9010.1614.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.9010.1614.70
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.9010.1614.70
    Equity Share Capital9.379.379.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.0310.8515.69
    Diluted EPS2.0310.8515.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.0310.8515.69
    Diluted EPS2.0310.8515.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #IFB Agro #IFB Agro Industries #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!