IFB Agro Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 231.86 crore, down 30.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 231.86 crore in June 2023 down 30.51% from Rs. 333.68 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2023 down 87.07% from Rs. 14.70 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.17 crore in June 2023 down 74.72% from Rs. 24.41 crore in June 2022.

IFB Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 15.69 in June 2022.

IFB Agro shares closed at 545.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.78% returns over the last 6 months and -5.79% over the last 12 months.