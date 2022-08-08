 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IFB Agro Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 333.68 crore, down 36.85% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IFB Agro Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 333.68 crore in June 2022 down 36.85% from Rs. 528.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.70 crore in June 2022 down 9.43% from Rs. 16.23 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.41 crore in June 2022 down 3.52% from Rs. 25.30 crore in June 2021.

IFB Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 17.33 in June 2021.

IFB Agro shares closed at 580.80 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.92% returns over the last 6 months and -6.50% over the last 12 months.

IFB Agro Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 333.68 227.93 528.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 333.68 227.93 528.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 213.65 99.06 130.94
Purchase of Traded Goods 106.05 16.13 75.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -80.48 23.79 -49.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.97 14.19 13.69
Depreciation 4.59 5.51 3.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 58.09 56.90 334.96
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.81 12.35 18.68
Other Income 4.01 4.84 3.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.82 17.19 21.75
Interest 0.41 0.42 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.41 16.77 21.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.41 16.77 21.71
Tax 4.71 4.21 5.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.70 12.56 16.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.70 12.56 16.23
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 14.70 12.56 16.23
Equity Share Capital 9.37 9.37 9.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.69 13.43 17.33
Diluted EPS 15.69 13.43 17.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.69 13.43 17.33
Diluted EPS 15.69 13.43 17.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Aug 8, 2022
