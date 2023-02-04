 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IFB Agro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 353.66 crore, down 44.05% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IFB Agro Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 353.66 crore in December 2022 down 44.05% from Rs. 632.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.17 crore in December 2022 down 4.89% from Rs. 8.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.63 crore in December 2022 up 24.68% from Rs. 14.14 crore in December 2021.

IFB Agro Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 353.66 483.17 632.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 353.66 483.17 632.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 145.86 232.29 131.34
Purchase of Traded Goods 13.70 65.85 13.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 27.08 -4.42 25.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.77 15.42 13.79
Depreciation 4.75 4.69 4.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 143.70 152.70 437.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.80 16.64 6.41
Other Income 10.08 3.80 3.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.88 20.44 9.86
Interest 0.56 0.56 0.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.32 19.88 9.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.32 19.88 9.70
Tax 4.15 3.78 1.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.17 16.10 8.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.17 16.10 8.59
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.17 16.10 8.59
Equity Share Capital 9.37 9.37 9.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.72 17.19 9.17
Diluted EPS 8.72 17.19 9.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.72 17.19 9.17
Diluted EPS 8.72 17.19 9.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited