    IFB Agro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 353.66 crore, down 44.05% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IFB Agro Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 353.66 crore in December 2022 down 44.05% from Rs. 632.06 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.17 crore in December 2022 down 4.89% from Rs. 8.59 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.63 crore in December 2022 up 24.68% from Rs. 14.14 crore in December 2021.

    IFB Agro Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations353.66483.17632.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations353.66483.17632.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials145.86232.29131.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.7065.8513.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks27.08-4.4225.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.7715.4213.79
    Depreciation4.754.694.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses143.70152.70437.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.8016.646.41
    Other Income10.083.803.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.8820.449.86
    Interest0.560.560.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.3219.889.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.3219.889.70
    Tax4.153.781.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.1716.108.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.1716.108.59
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.1716.108.59
    Equity Share Capital9.379.379.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.7217.199.17
    Diluted EPS8.7217.199.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.7217.199.17
    Diluted EPS8.7217.199.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
