IFB Agro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 353.66 crore, down 44.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 353.66 crore in December 2022 down 44.05% from Rs. 632.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.17 crore in December 2022 down 4.89% from Rs. 8.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.63 crore in December 2022 up 24.68% from Rs. 14.14 crore in December 2021.

IFB Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.72 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.17 in December 2021.

Read More