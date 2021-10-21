IEX Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 109.16 crore, up 54.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.16 crore in September 2021 up 54.25% from Rs. 70.77 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.11 crore in September 2021 up 67.25% from Rs. 46.70 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.67 crore in September 2021 up 62.82% from Rs. 66.13 crore in September 2020.

IEX EPS has increased to Rs. 2.62 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.57 in September 2020.

IEX shares closed at 789.45 on October 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 119.32% returns over the last 6 months and 306.30% over the last 12 months.