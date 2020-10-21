IEX Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 70.77 crore, up 4.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.77 crore in September 2020 up 4.92% from Rs. 67.45 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.70 crore in September 2020 down 4.35% from Rs. 48.82 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.13 crore in September 2020 up 2.5% from Rs. 64.52 crore in September 2019.

IEX EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.57 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.64 in September 2019.

IEX shares closed at 198.80 on October 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 22.15% returns over the last 6 months and 35.75% over the last 12 months.