 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

IEX Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.73 crore, up 17.58% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Energy Exchange are:

Net Sales at Rs 111.73 crore in March 2022 up 17.58% from Rs. 95.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.88 crore in March 2022 up 26.71% from Rs. 63.83 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.09 crore in March 2022 up 26.77% from Rs. 87.63 crore in March 2021.

IEX EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.14 in March 2021.

IEX shares closed at 226.10 on April 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.97% returns over the last 6 months and 80.20% over the last 12 months.

Indian Energy Exchange
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 111.73 114.20 95.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 111.73 114.20 95.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.19 8.39 10.48
Depreciation 4.10 4.13 3.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.47 7.66 3.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 90.97 94.02 77.43
Other Income 16.02 12.48 6.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 106.99 106.50 84.22
Interest 0.46 0.50 0.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 106.53 106.00 83.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 106.53 106.00 83.74
Tax 25.66 26.10 19.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 80.88 79.91 63.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 80.88 79.91 63.83
Equity Share Capital 89.78 89.77 29.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.90 0.89 2.14
Diluted EPS 0.90 0.89 2.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.90 0.89 2.14
Diluted EPS 0.90 0.89 2.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #IEX #Indian Energy Exchange #Results
first published: Apr 28, 2022 08:42 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.