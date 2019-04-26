IEX Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 56.45 crore, up 2.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.45 crore in March 2019 up 2.29% from Rs. 55.18 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.85 crore in March 2019 up 20.38% from Rs. 31.45 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.15 crore in March 2019 up 9.65% from Rs. 51.21 crore in March 2018.

IEX EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.25 in March 2019 from Rs. 10.43 in March 2018.

IEX shares closed at 158.10 on April 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -1.25% returns over the last 6 months and -5.38% over the last 12 months.