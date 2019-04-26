App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2019 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IEX Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 56.45 crore, up 2.29% Y-o-Y

Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Energy Exchange are:

Net Sales at Rs 56.45 crore in March 2019 up 2.29% from Rs. 55.18 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.85 crore in March 2019 up 20.38% from Rs. 31.45 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.15 crore in March 2019 up 9.65% from Rs. 51.21 crore in March 2018.

IEX EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.25 in March 2019 from Rs. 10.43 in March 2018.

IEX shares closed at 158.10 on April 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -1.25% returns over the last 6 months and -5.38% over the last 12 months.

Indian Energy Exchange
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 56.45 63.80 55.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 56.45 63.80 55.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.17 6.63 6.15
Depreciation 2.55 2.65 2.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.52 8.28 5.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.21 46.25 40.60
Other Income 11.39 13.12 7.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.60 59.37 48.28
Interest 0.56 0.06 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 53.04 59.31 48.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 53.04 59.31 48.23
Tax 15.18 16.69 16.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.85 42.62 31.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.85 42.62 31.45
Equity Share Capital 30.19 30.18 30.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.25 1.41 10.43
Diluted EPS 1.25 1.41 10.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.25 1.41 10.43
Diluted EPS 1.25 1.41 10.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Apr 26, 2019 04:53 pm

tags #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #IEX #Indian Energy Exchange #Results

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Avengers Endgame: Thanos snap hits Google, here’s what happened

Singer Daler Mehndi joins BJP, dedicates a song to PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Aayush Sharma rallies for brother Aashray Sh ...

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi interview: Twinkle Khanna claims her sugar ...

Alia Bhatt was my batchmate and Sara Ali Khan is my friend says newbie ...

Avengers Endgame public review: Fans are in awe of the greatest superh ...

Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina's daughters are already setting some ...

Here's how Akshay Kumar reacted watching parts of Karan Kapadia's Blan ...

Avengers Endgame Fan Review: Killing Thanos is hard work, make sure to ...

Asia Badminton Championship: Indian Challenge Over as Sindhu, Saina an ...

2019 Ducati Scrambler 800 Range Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs ...

Avengers Endgame Star Chris Hemsworth Misspells His Name, Twitter Has ...

Curbing Insurgency in Northeast My Biggest Achievement as Home Ministe ...

US Woman Wrongly Identified as Sri Lanka Attack Suspect

Court Dismisses J&K Liberation Front Chief Yasin Malik's Plea to Trans ...

Neither 'Naamdar' Nor His Courtiers Will be Spared, Even PM’s House ...

Arjun Rampal's Ex-wife Mehr Jessia Reacts to Gabriella Demetriades' Pr ...

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Limited Edition Goes Official: Price, Design, Fe ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

India ranks second behind China in US' black list for IP theft

Aviation regulator DGCA starts probe into Rahul Gandhi plane incident

Tunak tunak tun singer Daler Mehndi joins Bharatiya Janata Party

Surat-based diamond trader, who bought PM Modi's suit duped of Rs 1 cr ...

Markets this week: UltraTech Cement top performer, Bharti Infratel fel ...

Election-linked optimism seen in market, cement worth considering now, ...

Cyient shares jump 9% on stellar Q4 results

UltraTech Cement vs ACC: Is ACC still a good bet after Q4 earnings?

Avengers: Endgame movie review — The Russo brothers give us a bonafi ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Muslim leaders in key accused Zahran Hashim’s home ...

Sexual harassment allegations against CJI: Supreme Court has robust in ...

Lok Sabha election: For BJP and Modi, ignored farmers, unemployment, d ...

Denying GST input credit, tax cut benefits: Decoy or actual customers, ...

Asian Boxing Championships: Amit Panghal bags second successive gold; ...

In Varanasi and Kanpur, a polluted Ganga might have a part to play in ...

Odin's son and king of Asgard, Thor is the 'god' most likely to answer ...

WhatsApp Pay being tested in India but no timeline for release: Mark Z ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.