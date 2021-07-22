MARKET NEWS

IEX Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 90.46 crore, up 36.43% Y-o-Y

July 22, 2021 / 06:26 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indian Energy Exchange are:

Net Sales at Rs 90.46 crore in June 2021 up 36.43% from Rs. 66.31 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.62 crore in June 2021 up 48.35% from Rs. 42.88 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.50 crore in June 2021 up 40.12% from Rs. 63.16 crore in June 2020.

IEX EPS has increased to Rs. 2.13 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.44 in June 2020.

IEX shares closed at 427.10 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 73.94% returns over the last 6 months and 142.95% over the last 12 months.

Indian Energy Exchange
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations90.4695.0266.31
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations90.4695.0266.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.0510.489.23
Depreciation3.983.414.40
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.823.718.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.6177.4344.53
Other Income11.916.7914.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax84.5284.2258.76
Interest0.550.480.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax83.9783.7458.21
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax83.9783.7458.21
Tax20.3519.9115.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities63.6263.8342.88
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period63.6263.8342.88
Equity Share Capital29.8629.8529.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.132.141.44
Diluted EPS2.132.141.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.132.141.44
Diluted EPS2.132.141.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #IEX #Indian Energy Exchange #Results
first published: Jul 22, 2021 06:24 pm

