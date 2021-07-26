IEX Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 90.46 crore, up 36.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.46 crore in June 2021 up 36.43% from Rs. 66.31 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.62 crore in June 2021 up 48.35% from Rs. 42.88 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.50 crore in June 2021 up 40.12% from Rs. 63.16 crore in June 2020.

IEX EPS has increased to Rs. 2.13 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.44 in June 2020.

IEX shares closed at 443.60 on July 23, 2021 (NSE)