IEX Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 114.20 crore, up 34.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.20 crore in December 2021 up 34.32% from Rs. 85.02 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.91 crore in December 2021 up 33.01% from Rs. 60.08 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.63 crore in December 2021 up 33.63% from Rs. 82.79 crore in December 2020.

IEX EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.89 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.01 in December 2020.

IEX shares closed at 240.05 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 63.77% returns over the last 6 months and 210.34% over the last 12 months.