IEX Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 85.02 crore, up 42.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.02 crore in December 2020 up 42.45% from Rs. 59.68 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.08 crore in December 2020 up 42.01% from Rs. 42.30 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.79 crore in December 2020 up 44.31% from Rs. 57.37 crore in December 2019.

IEX EPS has increased to Rs. 2.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.42 in December 2019.

IEX shares closed at 240.60 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.16% returns over the last 6 months and 30.23% over the last 12 months.