Last Updated : Jul 29, 2020 07:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

IEX net profit rises 6.34% to Rs 42.09 crore in June quarter

Total income increased to Rs 81.09 crore in the first quarter, from Rs 69.66 crore in the same period last year.

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Wednesday reported 6.34 per cent surge in its consolidated net profit to Rs 42.09 crore in June quarter, mainly due to higher revenues. The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 39.58 crore in the quarter ended June 30, a regulatory filing said.

Total income increased to Rs 81.09 crore in the first quarter, from Rs 69.66 crore in the same period last year.

Its consolidated net profit was Rs 175.71 crore in 2019-20. The total income in the fiscal was Rs 297.40 crore.

The company said that since Indian Gas Exchange Ltd was incorporated on November 6, 2019, the corresponding financial results i.e. for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 as contained in these unaudited consolidated financial results comprise only the standalone financial results of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.

The group has also assessed the impact of this whole situation (COVID-19) on its capital and financial resources, profitability, liquidity position, internal financial reporting controls etc, and is of the view that based on its present assessment this situation does not materially impact these unaudited consolidated financial results, it added.
First Published on Jul 29, 2020 07:17 pm

