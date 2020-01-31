App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 08:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

IEX net profit falls marginally to Rs 41.69cr in Q3

The company's total income declined to Rs 69.42 crore in the third quarter, from Rs 76.91 crore a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Indian Energy Exchange's (IEX) consolidated net profit dipped marginally by over 2 per cent to Rs 41.69 crore in the December 2019 quarter, mainly due to lower revenues. Its consolidated net profit had stood at Rs 42.62 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, a BSE filing said on Friday.

The company's total income declined to Rs 69.42 crore in the third quarter, from Rs 76.91 crore a year ago.

The IEX's consolidated net profit in the April-December 2019 period stood at Rs 130.10 crore as compared with Rs 127.18 crore a year ago. Its consolidated net profit for 2018-19 was Rs 165.03 crore.

Close
The firm's total income in the first nine months of the current fiscal also declined to Rs 217.80 crore from Rs 226.32 crore a year ago.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Jan 31, 2020 08:15 pm

tags #Business #Indian Energy Exchange #Results

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.