IEX Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 95.20 crore, down 13.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.20 crore in September 2022 down 13.75% from Rs. 110.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.20 crore in September 2022 down 8.39% from Rs. 77.73 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.51 crore in September 2022 down 8.84% from Rs. 106.97 crore in September 2021.

IEX EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.79 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.60 in September 2021.

IEX shares closed at 140.95 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -39.26% returns over the last 6 months and -46.44% over the last 12 months.