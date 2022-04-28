 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

IEX Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.08 crore, up 19.47% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indian Energy Exchange are:

Net Sales at Rs 112.08 crore in March 2022 up 19.47% from Rs. 93.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.36 crore in March 2022 up 43.62% from Rs. 61.52 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.29 crore in March 2022 up 32.54% from Rs. 83.97 crore in March 2021.

IEX EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.06 in March 2021.

IEX shares closed at 226.10 on April 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.97% returns over the last 6 months and 80.20% over the last 12 months.

Indian Energy Exchange
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 112.08 117.54 93.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 112.08 117.54 93.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.50 10.04 11.87
Depreciation 4.15 4.42 3.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.64 8.68 4.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 90.79 94.40 73.83
Other Income 16.36 13.24 6.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 107.14 107.64 80.35
Interest 0.46 0.50 0.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 106.68 107.14 79.87
Exceptional Items 5.98 -- --
P/L Before Tax 112.66 107.14 79.87
Tax 25.70 26.41 19.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 86.96 80.73 60.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 86.96 80.73 60.86
Minority Interest -0.05 -0.38 0.66
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.44 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 88.36 80.36 61.52
Equity Share Capital 89.78 89.77 29.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.99 0.90 2.06
Diluted EPS 0.99 0.90 2.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.99 0.90 2.06
Diluted EPS 0.99 0.90 2.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #IEX #Indian Energy Exchange #Results
first published: Apr 28, 2022 08:42 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.