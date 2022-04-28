IEX Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.08 crore, up 19.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.08 crore in March 2022 up 19.47% from Rs. 93.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.36 crore in March 2022 up 43.62% from Rs. 61.52 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.29 crore in March 2022 up 32.54% from Rs. 83.97 crore in March 2021.

IEX EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.06 in March 2021.

IEX shares closed at 226.10 on April 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.97% returns over the last 6 months and 80.20% over the last 12 months.