IEX Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 93.82 crore, up 35.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.82 crore in March 2021 up 35.1% from Rs. 69.44 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.52 crore in March 2021 up 34.86% from Rs. 45.62 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.97 crore in March 2021 up 34.03% from Rs. 62.65 crore in March 2020.

IEX EPS has increased to Rs. 2.06 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.53 in March 2020.

IEX shares closed at 397.90 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 90.66% returns over the last 6 months and 175.36% over the last 12 months.