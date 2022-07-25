 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IEX Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.35 crore, up 8.04% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 10:42 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indian Energy Exchange are:

Net Sales at Rs 98.35 crore in June 2022 up 8.04% from Rs. 91.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.13 crore in June 2022 up 10.05% from Rs. 62.82 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.05 crore in June 2022 up 10.78% from Rs. 86.70 crore in June 2021.

IEX EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.77 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.10 in June 2021.

IEX shares closed at 160.95 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.57% returns over the last 6 months and 9.80% over the last 12 months.

Indian Energy Exchange
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 98.35 112.08 91.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 98.35 112.08 91.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.01 11.50 9.52
Depreciation 4.19 4.15 4.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.33 5.64 6.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.82 90.79 70.59
Other Income 15.04 16.36 11.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 91.86 107.14 82.43
Interest 0.55 0.46 0.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 91.32 106.68 81.89
Exceptional Items -- 5.98 --
P/L Before Tax 91.32 112.66 81.89
Tax 22.73 25.70 19.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 68.59 86.96 62.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 68.59 86.96 62.10
Minority Interest -- -0.05 0.71
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.54 1.44 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 69.13 88.36 62.82
Equity Share Capital 89.78 89.78 29.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.77 0.99 2.10
Diluted EPS 0.77 0.99 2.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.77 0.99 2.10
Diluted EPS 0.77 0.99 2.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 25, 2022 10:33 pm
