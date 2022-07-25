IEX Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.35 crore, up 8.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.35 crore in June 2022 up 8.04% from Rs. 91.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.13 crore in June 2022 up 10.05% from Rs. 62.82 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.05 crore in June 2022 up 10.78% from Rs. 86.70 crore in June 2021.

IEX EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.77 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.10 in June 2021.

IEX shares closed at 160.95 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.57% returns over the last 6 months and 9.80% over the last 12 months.