IEX Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 91.03 crore, up 34.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.03 crore in June 2021 up 34.1% from Rs. 67.88 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.82 crore in June 2021 up 49.23% from Rs. 42.09 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.70 crore in June 2021 up 41.32% from Rs. 61.35 crore in June 2020.

IEX EPS has increased to Rs. 2.10 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.41 in June 2020.

IEX shares closed at 427.10 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 73.94% returns over the last 6 months and 142.95% over the last 12 months.