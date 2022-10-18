IEL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.94 crore, up 1031.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.94 crore in September 2022 up 1031.95% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.34 crore in September 2022 up 4940.23% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.36 crore in September 2022 up 2620% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

IEL EPS has increased to Rs. 4.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2021.

IEL shares closed at 83.50 on October 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 39.40% returns over the last 6 months and 212.73% over the last 12 months.