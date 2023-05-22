IEL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore, up 132.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore in March 2023 up 132.39% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 110.73% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 114.63% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022.

IEL shares closed at 156.60 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 227.27% returns over the last 12 months.