    IEL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore, up 132.39% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IEL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore in March 2023 up 132.39% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 110.73% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 114.63% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022.

    IEL shares closed at 156.60 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 227.27% returns over the last 12 months.

    IEL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.035.910.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.035.910.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.034.62--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.00
    Depreciation0.000.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.050.310.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.080.920.39
    Other Income0.030.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.060.920.39
    Interest0.00----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.060.920.39
    Exceptional Items0.01----
    P/L Before Tax-0.050.920.39
    Tax-0.01----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.040.920.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.040.920.39
    Equity Share Capital3.343.343.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.132.751.17
    Diluted EPS-0.132.751.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.132.751.17
    Diluted EPS-0.132.751.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #IEL #Results
    first published: May 22, 2023 09:25 am