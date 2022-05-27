IEL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, up 76.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in March 2022 up 76.88% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022 up 57.97% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022 up 51.85% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2021.

IEL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.74 in March 2021.

IEL shares closed at 39.90 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)