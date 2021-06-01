IEL Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 70.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in March 2021 down 70.74% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021 up 1432.8% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

IEL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2020.

IEL shares closed at 10.55 on May 31, 2021 (BSE)