IDFC Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.88 crore, up 2779.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.88 crore in September 2021 up 2779.37% from Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.05 crore in September 2021 up 510.71% from Rs. 1.96 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.82 crore in September 2021 up 162.45% from Rs. 20.53 crore in September 2020.

IDFC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2020.

IDFC shares closed at 58.95 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 8.86% returns over the last 6 months and 94.88% over the last 12 months.