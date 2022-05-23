IDFC Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.43 crore, down 34.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.43 crore in March 2022 down 34.26% from Rs. 8.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.27 crore in March 2022 down 87.35% from Rs. 25.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.96 crore in March 2022 down 89.7% from Rs. 28.73 crore in March 2021.

IDFC EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in March 2021.

IDFC shares closed at 52.25 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.03% returns over the last 6 months and -2.25% over the last 12 months.