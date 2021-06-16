IDFC Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.26 crore, up 164.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.26 crore in March 2021 up 164.08% from Rs. 12.89 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.85 crore in March 2021 up 136.7% from Rs. 70.43 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.73 crore in March 2021 up 145.32% from Rs. 63.39 crore in March 2020.

IDFC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.44 in March 2020.

IDFC shares closed at 56.45 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 41.83% returns over the last 6 months and 192.49% over the last 12 months.