IDFC Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.54 crore, down 91.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IDFC are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.54 crore in March 2019 down 91.15% from Rs. 17.41 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.89 crore in March 2019 down 480.18% from Rs. 6.81 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 24.49 crore in March 2019 down 278.89% from Rs. 13.69 crore in March 2018.
IDFC shares closed at 38.55 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.81% returns over the last 6 months and -22.28% over the last 12 months.
|
|IDFC
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.54
|8.38
|17.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.54
|8.38
|17.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.70
|5.99
|2.51
|Depreciation
|1.27
|1.29
|1.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|-0.08
|3.73
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.11
|5.79
|2.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-28.54
|-4.61
|6.92
|Other Income
|2.78
|-0.51
|5.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-25.76
|-5.12
|12.42
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-25.76
|-5.12
|12.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-25.76
|-5.12
|12.42
|Tax
|0.13
|-31.40
|5.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-25.89
|26.28
|6.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-25.89
|26.28
|6.81
|Equity Share Capital
|1,596.36
|1,596.36
|1,596.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|0.16
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.16
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|0.16
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.16
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited