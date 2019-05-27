IDFC Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.54 crore, down 91.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.54 crore in March 2019 down 91.15% from Rs. 17.41 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.89 crore in March 2019 down 480.18% from Rs. 6.81 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 24.49 crore in March 2019 down 278.89% from Rs. 13.69 crore in March 2018.

IDFC shares closed at 38.55 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.81% returns over the last 6 months and -22.28% over the last 12 months.