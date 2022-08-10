IDFC Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 174.75 crore, up 18294.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 174.75 crore in June 2022 up 18294.74% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 167.50 crore in June 2022 up 4277.06% from Rs. 4.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.79 crore in June 2022 up 5943.2% from Rs. 2.94 crore in June 2021.

IDFC EPS has increased to Rs. 1.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2021.

IDFC shares closed at 61.20 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.37% returns over the last 6 months and 14.93% over the last 12 months.