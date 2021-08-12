IDFC Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore, up 2275% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore in June 2021 up 2275% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.01 crore in June 2021 up 61.03% from Rs. 10.29 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.94 crore in June 2021 down 148.6% from Rs. 6.05 crore in June 2020.

IDFC shares closed at 51.85 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 3.49% returns over the last 6 months and 128.41% over the last 12 months.