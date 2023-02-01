 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IDFC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.15 crore, down 7.22% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 11:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IDFC are:

Net Sales at Rs 29.15 crore in December 2022 down 7.22% from Rs. 31.42 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.34 crore in December 2022 up 52.6% from Rs. 14.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.05 crore in December 2022 up 9.06% from Rs. 22.97 crore in December 2021.

IDFC
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 29.15 11.07 31.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 29.15 11.07 31.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.24 0.20 2.56
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.66 -- -0.52
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.18 2.08 6.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.05 8.77 22.94
Other Income -0.02 9.08 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.03 17.85 22.94
Interest -- 1.70 1.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.03 16.15 21.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 25.03 16.15 21.77
Tax 2.69 1.92 7.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.34 14.23 14.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.34 14.23 14.64
Equity Share Capital 1,599.22 1,597.23 1,596.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.14 0.09 0.09
Diluted EPS 0.14 0.09 0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.14 0.09 0.09
Diluted EPS 0.14 0.09 0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited