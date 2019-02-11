IDFC Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.38 crore, up 14.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.38 crore in December 2018 up 14.32% from Rs. 7.33 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.28 crore in December 2018 up 1059.12% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.83 crore in December 2018 down 1376.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2017.

IDFC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2017.

IDFC shares closed at 37.55 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.13% returns over the last 6 months and -30.20% over the last 12 months.