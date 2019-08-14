App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 10:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

IDFC Ltd Q1 net profit declines to Rs 5 cr

The company's consolidated net profit had stood at Rs 51.21 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Infrastructure lender IDFC Ltd on August 14 reported a tenfold decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.18 crore for the first quarter ended June.

However, the company's total income rose to Rs 133.04 crore in the April-June 2019 quarter, from Rs 124.41 crore a year ago.

However, the company's total income rose to Rs 133.04 crore in the April-June 2019 quarter, from Rs 124.41 crore a year ago.

First Published on Aug 14, 2019 10:10 pm

tags #IDFC Ltd #Results

