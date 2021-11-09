IDFC First Bank Standalone September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,272.16 crore, up 36.9% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,272.16 crore in September 2021 up 36.9% from Rs. 1659.7282 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 151.74 crore in September 2021 up 49.63% from Rs. 101.41 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 692.58 crore in September 2021 up 102.35% from Rs. 342.26 crore in September 2020.

IDFC First Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.18 in September 2020.

IDFC First Bank shares closed at 51.35 on November 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given -7.23% returns over the last 6 months and 55.84% over the last 12 months.