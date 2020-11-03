172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|idfc-first-bank-standalone-september-2020-net-interest-income-nii-at-rs-1659-73-crore-up-21-76-y-o-y-6057521.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 09:50 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Standalone September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,659.73 crore, up 21.76% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IDFC First Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,659.73 crore in September 2020 up 21.76% from Rs. 1363.0727 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.41 crore in September 2020 up 114.92% from Rs. 679.50 crore in September 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 342.26 crore in September 2020 down 18.03% from Rs. 417.52 crore in September 2019.

IDFC First Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.42 in September 2019.

IDFC First Bank shares closed at 30.25 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 46.84% returns over the last 6 months and -30.78% over the last 12 months.

IDFC First Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills2,981.743,005.922,883.39
(b) Income on Investment759.98750.451,062.47
(c) Int. on balances With RBI16.3235.0812.60
(d) Others42.6439.9459.71
Other Income168.44484.85348.96
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended2,140.952,205.492,655.09
Employees Cost488.68443.16404.37
Other Expenses997.23775.96816.74
Depreciation----73.40
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies342.26891.63417.52
Provisions And Contingencies215.85764.09317.36
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax126.41127.55100.16
Tax25.0034.00779.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities101.4193.55-679.50
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period101.4193.55-679.50
Equity Share Capital5,672.345,672.344,782.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.4.614.615.47
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.180.19-1.42
Diluted EPS0.180.19-1.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.180.19-1.42
Diluted EPS0.180.19-1.38
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA1,486.111,741.662,306.26
ii) Net NPA390.95436.591,010.96
i) % of Gross NPA1.621.992.62
ii) % of Net NPA0.430.511.17
Return on Assets %0.260.24-1.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:22 am

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #IDFC First Bank #Results

