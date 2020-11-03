IDFC First Bank Standalone September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,659.73 crore, up 21.76% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,659.73 crore in September 2020 up 21.76% from Rs. 1363.0727 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.41 crore in September 2020 up 114.92% from Rs. 679.50 crore in September 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 342.26 crore in September 2020 down 18.03% from Rs. 417.52 crore in September 2019.

IDFC First Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.42 in September 2019.

IDFC First Bank shares closed at 30.25 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 46.84% returns over the last 6 months and -30.78% over the last 12 months.