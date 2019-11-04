IDFC First Bank Standalone September 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,363.07 crore, up 202.09% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,363.07 crore in September 2019 up 202.09% from Rs. 451.2133 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 679.50 crore in September 2019 down 83.81% from Rs. 369.69 crore in September 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 417.52 crore in September 2019 up 2132.73% from Rs. 18.70 crore in September 2018.

IDFC First Bank shares closed at 43.90 on November 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.07% returns over the last 6 months and 25.07% over the last 12 months.