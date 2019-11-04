IDFC First Bank Standalone September 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,363.07 crore, up 202.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IDFC First Bank are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,363.07 crore in September 2019 up 202.09% from Rs. 451.2133 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 679.50 crore in September 2019 down 83.81% from Rs. 369.69 crore in September 2018.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 417.52 crore in September 2019 up 2132.73% from Rs. 18.70 crore in September 2018.
IDFC First Bank shares closed at 43.90 on November 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.07% returns over the last 6 months and 25.07% over the last 12 months.
Special Thursday Expiry on
|IDFC First Bank
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|2,883.39
|2,766.62
|1,341.35
|(b) Income on Investment
|1,062.47
|960.84
|947.44
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|12.60
|16.49
|3.11
|(d) Others
|59.71
|49.17
|42.25
|Other Income
|348.96
|310.45
|119.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|2,655.09
|2,618.65
|1,882.94
|Employees Cost
|404.37
|361.09
|209.75
|Other Expenses
|890.14
|728.16
|293.00
|Depreciation
|--
|77.93
|49.09
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|417.52
|317.74
|18.70
|Provisions And Contingencies
|317.36
|1,280.76
|601.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|100.16
|-963.02
|-582.69
|Tax
|779.66
|-345.66
|-213.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-679.50
|-617.36
|-369.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-679.50
|-617.36
|-369.69
|Equity Share Capital
|4,782.77
|4,782.48
|3,404.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|5.47
|5.47
|7.68
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.42
|-1.29
|-1.09
|Diluted EPS
|-1.38
|-1.27
|-1.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.42
|-1.29
|-1.09
|Diluted EPS
|-1.38
|-1.27
|-1.09
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|2,306.26
|2,418.56
|895.50
|ii) Net NPA
|1,010.96
|1,215.13
|321.18
|i) % of Gross NPA
|2.62
|2.66
|1.63
|ii) % of Net NPA
|1.17
|1.35
|0.59
|Return on Assets %
|-1.63
|-1.47
|-1.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
10th 7th NovEarly Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI