IDFC First Bank Standalone March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,563.50 crore, up 40.49% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,563.50 crore in March 2020 up 40.49% from Rs. 1112.8591 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.54 crore in March 2020 up 132.81% from Rs. 218.03 crore in March 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 519.77 crore in March 2020 up 84.66% from Rs. 281.48 crore in March 2019.

IDFC First Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.46 in March 2019.

IDFC First Bank shares closed at 20.40 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -53.16% returns over the last 6 months and -55.56% over the last 12 months.