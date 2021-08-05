IDFC First Bank Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,184.79 crore, up 34.37% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,184.79 crore in June 2021 up 34.37% from Rs. 1625.8999 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 630.04 crore in June 2021 down 773.52% from Rs. 93.55 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,001.22 crore in June 2021 up 12.29% from Rs. 891.63 crore in June 2020.

IDFC First Bank shares closed at 49.75 on August 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 1.43% returns over the last 6 months and 85.63% over the last 12 months.