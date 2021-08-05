MARKET NEWS

IDFC First Bank Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,184.79 crore, up 34.37% Y-o-Y

August 05, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IDFC First Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,184.79 crore in June 2021 up 34.37% from Rs. 1625.8999 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 630.04 crore in June 2021 down 773.52% from Rs. 93.55 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,001.22 crore in June 2021 up 12.29% from Rs. 891.63 crore in June 2020.

IDFC First Bank shares closed at 49.75 on August 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 1.43% returns over the last 6 months and 85.63% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills3,341.173,214.843,005.92
(b) Income on Investment709.40684.65750.45
(c) Int. on balances With RBI9.0429.8835.08
(d) Others29.6863.5039.94
Other Income848.77841.14484.85
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended1,904.502,032.612,205.49
Employees Cost554.40519.59443.16
Other Expenses1,477.931,635.97775.96
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies1,001.22645.85891.63
Provisions And Contingencies1,878.61602.73764.09
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-877.3943.12127.55
Tax-247.35-84.7034.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-630.04127.8193.55
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-630.04127.8193.55
Equity Share Capital6,206.845,675.855,672.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.4.214.614.61
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.020.230.19
Diluted EPS-1.020.220.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.020.230.19
Diluted EPS-1.020.220.19
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA4,667.134,303.011,741.66
ii) Net NPA2,293.181,883.28436.59
i) % of Gross NPA4.614.151.99
ii) % of Net NPA2.321.860.51
Return on Assets %-1.520.330.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #IDFC First Bank #Results
first published: Aug 5, 2021 09:06 am

