IDFC First Bank Standalone June 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,625.90 crore, up 38.44% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,625.90 crore in June 2020 up 38.44% from Rs. 1174.4654 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.55 crore in June 2020 up 115.15% from Rs. 617.36 crore in June 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 891.63 crore in June 2020 up 180.62% from Rs. 317.74 crore in June 2019.

IDFC First Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.29 in June 2019.

IDFC First Bank shares closed at 27.85 on July 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -35.68% returns over the last 6 months and -32.89% over the last 12 months.