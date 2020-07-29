App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Stock Trading Secrets webinar by Vishal B Malkan and Meghana V Malkan on August 1 and 2, from 10am to 1pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2020 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IDFC First Bank Standalone June 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,625.90 crore, up 38.44% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IDFC First Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,625.90 crore in June 2020 up 38.44% from Rs. 1174.4654 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.55 crore in June 2020 up 115.15% from Rs. 617.36 crore in June 2019.

Close

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 891.63 crore in June 2020 up 180.62% from Rs. 317.74 crore in June 2019.

IDFC First Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.29 in June 2019.

IDFC First Bank shares closed at 27.85 on July 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -35.68% returns over the last 6 months and -32.89% over the last 12 months.

IDFC First Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills3,005.923,000.952,766.62
(b) Income on Investment750.45865.29960.84
(c) Int. on balances With RBI35.0845.3816.49
(d) Others39.9444.2549.17
Other Income484.85483.77310.45
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended2,205.492,392.372,618.65
Employees Cost443.16363.56361.09
Other Expenses775.961,163.94728.16
Depreciation----77.93
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies891.63519.77317.74
Provisions And Contingencies764.09412.381,280.76
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax127.55107.39-963.02
Tax34.0035.85-345.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities93.5571.54-617.36
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period93.5571.54-617.36
Equity Share Capital5,672.344,809.904,782.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.4.615.435.47
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.190.15-1.29
Diluted EPS0.190.15-1.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.190.15-1.29
Diluted EPS0.190.15-1.27
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA1,741.662,279.562,418.56
ii) Net NPA436.59808.571,215.13
i) % of Gross NPA1.992.602.66
ii) % of Net NPA0.510.941.35
Return on Assets %0.240.18-1.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 29, 2020 03:25 pm

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #IDFC First Bank #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.