IDFC First Bank Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,174.47 crore, up 139.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IDFC First Bank are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,174.47 crore in June 2019 up 139.77% from Rs. 489.8355 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 617.36 crore in June 2019 down 440.05% from Rs. 181.55 crore in June 2018.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 317.74 crore in June 2019 up 31.23% from Rs. 242.12 crore in June 2018.
IDFC First Bank shares closed at 37.60 on July 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.17% returns over the last 6 months and -2.84% over the last 12 months.
|IDFC First Bank
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|2,766.62
|2,594.11
|1,250.33
|(b) Income on Investment
|960.84
|982.51
|998.75
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|16.49
|8.35
|4.81
|(d) Others
|49.17
|43.81
|67.26
|Other Income
|310.45
|316.21
|198.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|2,618.65
|2,515.93
|1,831.31
|Employees Cost
|361.09
|348.03
|201.56
|Other Expenses
|728.16
|738.93
|199.43
|Depreciation
|77.93
|60.63
|45.45
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|317.74
|281.48
|242.12
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1,280.76
|698.20
|33.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-963.02
|-416.72
|208.13
|Tax
|-345.66
|-198.69
|26.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-617.36
|-218.03
|181.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-617.36
|-218.03
|181.55
|Equity Share Capital
|4,782.48
|4,781.68
|3,404.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|5.47
|5.47
|7.68
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.29
|-0.46
|0.53
|Diluted EPS
|-1.27
|-0.45
|0.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.29
|-0.46
|0.53
|Diluted EPS
|-1.27
|-0.45
|0.53
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|2,418.56
|2,136.04
|1,774.47
|ii) Net NPA
|1,215.13
|1,106.63
|881.08
|i) % of Gross NPA
|2.66
|2.43
|3.24
|ii) % of Net NPA
|1.35
|1.27
|1.63
|Return on Assets %
|-1.47
|-0.55
|0.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited