IDFC First Bank Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,174.47 crore, up 139.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IDFC First Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,174.47 crore in June 2019 up 139.77% from Rs. 489.8355 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 617.36 crore in June 2019 down 440.05% from Rs. 181.55 crore in June 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 317.74 crore in June 2019 up 31.23% from Rs. 242.12 crore in June 2018.

IDFC First Bank shares closed at 37.60 on July 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.17% returns over the last 6 months and -2.84% over the last 12 months.