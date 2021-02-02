IDFC First Bank Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,743.91 crore, up 13.66% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,743.91 crore in December 2020 up 13.66% from Rs. 1534.2745 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.51 crore in December 2020 up 107.9% from Rs. 1,638.89 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 660.94 crore in December 2020 down 3.05% from Rs. 681.71 crore in December 2019.

IDFC First Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.43 in December 2019.

IDFC First Bank shares closed at 46.60 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 78.54% returns over the last 6 months and 19.03% over the last 12 months.