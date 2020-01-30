IDFC First Bank Standalone December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,534.27 crore, up 33.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IDFC First Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,534.27 crore in December 2019 up 33.98% from Rs. 1145.1811 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,638.89 crore in December 2019 down 6.56% from Rs. 1,538.01 crore in December 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 681.71 crore in December 2019 up 121.36% from Rs. 307.96 crore in December 2018.

IDFC First Bank shares closed at 44.05 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 6.14% returns over the last 6 months and -4.65% over the last 12 months.