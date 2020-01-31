App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IDFC First Bank Standalone December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,534.27 crore, up 33.98% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IDFC First Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,534.27 crore in December 2019 up 33.98% from Rs. 1145.1811 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,638.89 crore in December 2019 down 6.56% from Rs. 1,538.01 crore in December 2018.

Close

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 681.71 crore in December 2019 up 121.36% from Rs. 307.96 crore in December 2018.

IDFC First Bank shares closed at 40.75 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 2.39% returns over the last 6 months and -8.94% over the last 12 months.

IDFC First Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'19Sep'19Dec'18
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills2,983.592,883.392,632.06
(b) Income on Investment1,028.681,062.47976.95
(c) Int. on balances With RBI6.0612.606.91
(d) Others81.8359.7148.15
Other Income578.98348.96304.32
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended2,565.892,655.092,518.90
Employees Cost398.57404.37358.86
Other Expenses953.80816.74724.51
Depreciation79.1873.4058.16
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies681.71417.52307.96
Provisions And Contingencies2,304.76317.36212.53
Exceptional Items-----2,599.35
P/L Before Tax-1,623.05100.16-2,503.91
Tax15.85779.66-965.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1,638.89-679.50-1,538.01
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1,638.89-679.50-1,538.01
Equity Share Capital4,789.464,782.773,404.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.5.465.477.68
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.43-1.42-3.22
Diluted EPS-3.38-1.38-3.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.43-1.42-3.22
Diluted EPS-3.38-1.38-3.17
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA2,511.362,306.261,670.85
ii) Net NPA1,071.631,010.96796.02
i) % of Gross NPA2.832.621.97
ii) % of Net NPA1.231.170.95
Return on Assets %-4.02-1.63-3.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 31, 2020 12:30 pm

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #IDFC First Bank #Results

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.