IDFC First Bank Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,145.18 crore, up 131.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IDFC First Bank are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,145.18 crore in December 2018 up 131.37% from Rs. 494.9635 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,538.01 crore in December 2018 down 1152.61% from Rs. 146.11 crore in December 2017.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 307.96 crore in December 2018 down 2.15% from Rs. 314.72 crore in December 2017.
IDFC First Bank shares closed at 42.95 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given 3.49% returns over the last 6 months and -18.89% over the last 12 months.
|
|IDFC First Bank
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|2,632.06
|1,341.35
|1,222.93
|(b) Income on Investment
|976.95
|947.44
|1,027.86
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|6.91
|3.11
|2.44
|(d) Others
|48.15
|42.25
|30.50
|Other Income
|304.32
|119.32
|230.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|2,518.90
|1,882.94
|1,788.76
|Employees Cost
|358.86
|209.75
|171.40
|Other Expenses
|724.51
|293.00
|199.00
|Depreciation
|58.16
|49.09
|40.62
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|307.96
|18.70
|314.72
|Provisions And Contingencies
|212.53
|601.38
|108.61
|Exceptional Items
|-2,599.35
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2,503.91
|-582.69
|206.11
|Tax
|-965.90
|-213.00
|60.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,538.01
|-369.69
|146.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,538.01
|-369.69
|146.11
|Equity Share Capital
|3,404.41
|3,404.41
|3,402.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|7.68
|7.68
|7.68
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.22
|-1.09
|0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-3.17
|-1.09
|0.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.22
|-1.09
|0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-3.17
|-1.09
|0.43
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|1,670.85
|895.50
|2,776.67
|ii) Net NPA
|796.02
|321.18
|1,206.28
|i) % of Gross NPA
|1.97
|1.63
|5.62
|ii) % of Net NPA
|0.95
|0.59
|2.52
|Return on Assets %
|3.92
|-1.19
|0.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited