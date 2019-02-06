IDFC First Bank Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,145.18 crore, up 131.37% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,145.18 crore in December 2018 up 131.37% from Rs. 494.9635 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,538.01 crore in December 2018 down 1152.61% from Rs. 146.11 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 307.96 crore in December 2018 down 2.15% from Rs. 314.72 crore in December 2017.

IDFC First Bank shares closed at 42.95 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given 3.49% returns over the last 6 months and -18.89% over the last 12 months.