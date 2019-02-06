App
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 11:07 AM IST

IDFC First Bank Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,145.18 crore, up 131.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IDFC First Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,145.18 crore in December 2018 up 131.37% from Rs. 494.9635 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,538.01 crore in December 2018 down 1152.61% from Rs. 146.11 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 307.96 crore in December 2018 down 2.15% from Rs. 314.72 crore in December 2017.

IDFC First Bank shares closed at 42.95 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given 3.49% returns over the last 6 months and -18.89% over the last 12 months.

IDFC First Bank
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 2,632.06 1,341.35 1,222.93
(b) Income on Investment 976.95 947.44 1,027.86
(c) Int. on balances With RBI 6.91 3.11 2.44
(d) Others 48.15 42.25 30.50
Other Income 304.32 119.32 230.79
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended 2,518.90 1,882.94 1,788.76
Employees Cost 358.86 209.75 171.40
Other Expenses 724.51 293.00 199.00
Depreciation 58.16 49.09 40.62
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 307.96 18.70 314.72
Provisions And Contingencies 212.53 601.38 108.61
Exceptional Items -2,599.35 -- --
P/L Before Tax -2,503.91 -582.69 206.11
Tax -965.90 -213.00 60.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1,538.01 -369.69 146.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1,538.01 -369.69 146.11
Equity Share Capital 3,404.41 3,404.41 3,402.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt. 7.68 7.68 7.68
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- --
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.22 -1.09 0.43
Diluted EPS -3.17 -1.09 0.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.22 -1.09 0.43
Diluted EPS -3.17 -1.09 0.43
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA 1,670.85 895.50 2,776.67
ii) Net NPA 796.02 321.18 1,206.28
i) % of Gross NPA 1.97 1.63 5.62
ii) % of Net NPA 0.95 0.59 2.52
Return on Assets % 3.92 -1.19 0.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Feb 6, 2019 10:56 am

#Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #IDFC First Bank #Results

