IDFC First Bank Consolidated March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,961.34 crore, up 16.9% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,961.34 crore in March 2021 up 16.9% from Rs. 1677.7505 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.93 crore in March 2021 up 79.31% from Rs. 76.36 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 658.21 crore in March 2021 up 24% from Rs. 530.82 crore in March 2020.

IDFC First Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.16 in March 2020.

IDFC First Bank shares closed at 55.35 on May 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 61.37% returns over the last 6 months and 171.32% over the last 12 months.