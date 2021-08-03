IDFC First Bank Consolidated June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,185.64 crore, up 26.86% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,185.64 crore in June 2021 up 26.86% from Rs. 1722.9382 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 621.17 crore in June 2021 down 720.7% from Rs. 100.08 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,013.19 crore in June 2021 up 12.51% from Rs. 900.52 crore in June 2020.

IDFC First Bank shares closed at 51.85 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 8.70% returns over the last 6 months and 98.66% over the last 12 months.